Mobile import decreases by 67.62% in Q1 FY23

The import of mobile phones has witnessed a decrease of 67.62 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $160.271 million during July-September (2022-23) as compared to the imports of US $494.960 million during July-September (2021-22), showing a decline of 67.62 percent, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 72.06 percent during the month of September 2022, as compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobile phones during September 2022 was recorded at $58.407 million against the exports of $209.013 million in September 2021. On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones decreased by 7.38 percent during September 2022, as compared to the imports of US $63.060 million during August 2022, according to the data.