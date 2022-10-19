Tokyo shares close higher after US gains

Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street, boosted by easing worries over corporate earnings. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.42 percent, or 380.35 points, to 27,156.14, while the broader Topix index rose 1.16 percent, or 21.88 points, to 1,901.44. The dollar fetched 148.86 yen, against 149.03 yen in New York, where the Japanese unit hit another 32-year new low. “The yen remains under pressure despite desperate attempts by Japan to influence the currency markets through direct and verbal intervention,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note. “Last month’s intervention was substantial but short-lived and the commentary before and after has fallen on deaf ears.” All three main indices on Wall Street rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 2.7 percent. Bank of America became the latest US financial heavyweight to top estimates following solid results reported by JPMorgan Chase and other banks on Friday. Analysts have been hopeful that a successful third-quarter earnings season could reset a market that has tumbled in 2022 owing to worries over inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, Britain’s fourth finance minister in as many months sensationally ripped up a tax-cutting budget that had spooked markets.