SC to hear contempt plea against Imran

The Supreme Court Tuesday approved the federal government’s contempt of court petition against the PTI chief after he announced his long march to the capital. A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Banidal, will hear the case on Thursday. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi will be part of the bench. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has warned the government that he has given it “some time” to take a decision on announcing the date for the general elections, otherwise, he will move towards Islamabad – and the march will not be delayed beyond October. But undeterred by the former prime minister’s repeated warnings, the federal government reprimanded Khan and warned him against marching to the capital.The federal government last Thursday filed a contempt of court plea against the PTI chairman in the Supreme Court over his long march call to Islamabad.

In its petition, the federal government told the apex court that the PTI chief is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of a court order. “Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad,” says the plea. It urged the Supreme Court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins.

The petition has been filed by the interior ministry on behalf of the federal government. In a press conference on Monday, Khan said that his party’s anti-government “Azadi March” would not be delayed past October as they have completed their preparations. The PTI chairman said: “My march will be held in October if the government does not announce the date for the next general election.”