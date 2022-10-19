Imran gets exemption from appearance in ‘prohibited funding’ case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday disposed of the bail petition of the PTI chief Imran Khan after declaring it as ineffective in prohibited funding case. Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the court of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would view the jurisdiction of the trial court. The court also granted exemption from appearance to Imran Khan in the case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered FIR against Imran Khan and others under Foreign Exchange Act. The court observed that this case had become ineffective now after the petitioner had surrendered before the trial court.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Suleman Safdar Advocate pleaded that an identical matter was also pending with the court of Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani. The court had also sought report from the trial court, he added.

The additional attorney general argued that this matter fell into the jurisdiction of special judge banking instead of special judge central. After this, the court disposed of the case. The IHC had granted previously protective bail to Imran Khan and instructed him to approach the special judge central for relief during the time.

Meanwhile, the IHC served notices on respondents in a petition leveling allegations against the Capital Police of torturing accused in custody. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Imaan Mazari Advocate regarding the matter.

During the hearing, the court asked the petitioner to move the relevant forum if she was seeking registration of a case. The petitioner prayed the court to exclude the request for registration of a first information report. On this, the court made the National Commission for Human Rights as respondent and sought its comments. The case was then adjourned for two weeks.