Every year 40,000 females die due to breast cancer: expert

NCDs Program, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department established One Day Well Woman Clinic at LCWU for Risk assessment of Breast Cancer followed by Awareness Seminar on CA Breast in collaboration with Department of Gender and Development Studies LCWU. Well Woman Clinic by inaugurated by Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Saleeha Saeed. On this occasion Additional Secretary Asim Raza, PM NCDs Ali Akbar, DPM NCDs Dr. Summaira, Dr. Uzma were also present.

While addressing the participants Special Secretary PSHD Saleeha Saeed said that every year 40 thousand females die due to Breast Cancer. October if celebration as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness. She further said that PSHD has established Well Woman Clinics in 36 districts of Punjab for Risk Assessment of Breast Cancer, Treatment of Cervical Cancer and diabetes in pregnancy. VC LCWU Prof. Dr. Bushra Miraza said that 1 out of every 9 females in Pakistan is at the risk of Breast Cancer but timely diagnosis can help in treatment of Breast Cancer. Initiatives of PSHD in establishing Well Woman Clinic and awareness seminar is need of the hour to address this evil disease.