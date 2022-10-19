Punjab CM inaugurates Shahkam Chowk Flyover worth Rs3.91b

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday inaugurated Shahkam Chowk Flyover project constructed at a cost of Rs 3.91 billion. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said it was a three-lane, dual-way flyover which would save time and ensure ease for citizens.

The signal-free corridor facility would be available for 120,000 vehicles daily. He said that a patrolling post and rescue-1122 center would also be built to ensure law and order in the housing societies adjacent to Shahkam Chowk. The money for building these facilities would be taken from the owners of housing societies. He said that private housing societies didn’t construct sewerage which created problems. Private housing societies must ensure the provision of sewerage, roads and other facilities in their schemes before advertising, he said.

He said that notices would be issued to the housing societies to develop sewerage and other facilities before construction. Private housing societies were being given a week in this regard, he said and warned that action would be taken against those societies that don’t comply. He said that land transfer fee had been reduced by 100 percent to facilitate common man.

The Lahore master plan had been approved to deal with rising population and traffic problems, added. He said that green and brown areas had been reserved for construction in Lahore. The government would also arrange an underground travel facility within the city, he said and maintained that the project would be a great gift for the citizens of Lahore. The LDA DG informed about the salient features of the project. Members of the provincial assembly including Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sarfraz Hussain Khokhar, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Nadeem Bara, Sadia Sohail, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, commissioner Lahore, secretary information, deputy commissioner, CCPO Lahore and others also attended the event.

Pakistan rated as highest ratio of Breast Cancer in Asia: Pakistan has the highest ratio of Breast Cancer in Asia as one out of 9 women fall prey to the fatal disease in the country. Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Rana Altaf, said this while addressing the participants of an awareness walk here on Tuesday. He informed that the deadly disease could be cured if diagnosed timely at early stages.Cancer Centre In charge , Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, stated that it was right of every woman to have awareness about it.

He advised women to undergo regular check up on a monthly basis and get their mammography test conducted annually after they turn 40. Earlier, an awareness walk was held which began from Nishtar Hospital main gate and culminated at Cancer Centre.

A good number of doctors, paramedics and nurses participated in it.It is worth mentioning that breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. There are different kinds of breast cancer. The kind of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer.Breast cancer can begin in different parts of the breast. A breast is made up of three main parts: lobules, ducts, and connective tissue. The lobules are the glands that produce milk. The ducts are tubes that carry milk to the nipple.

The connective tissue (which consists of fibrous and fatty tissue) surrounds and holds everything together. Most breast cancers begin in the ducts. Breast cancer can spread outside the breast through blood vessels and lymph vessels. When breast cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it is said to have metastasized.