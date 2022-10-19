Speakers for breaking barriers in accessing breast cancer treatment

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there are around 14,000 deaths from breast cancer in Pakistan each year. This number is an estimate and the actual situation could be much worse. Breast cancer is a type of cancer that is completely curable if detected in a timely manner and therefore, it is extremely unfortunate that women are losing their lives due to delays in diagnosis and in accessing treatment. There are several factors that are contributing to this situation, resulting in avoidable loss of life, and one such factor is related to psychological barriers. In this regard, a psychologist from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Ms. Nosheen Qureshi, highlighted the importance of breaking psychological barriers in saving lives. Ms. Nosheen Qureshi said, “According to studies sited by American Psychological Association (APA), psychological well-being is closely linked to outcomes of cancer treatment.