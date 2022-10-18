Gomal University employees protest against delayed salaries

The financial crisis at Gomal University has gotten worse as a result of the university’s staff staging a protest on Tuesday against their postponed salaries.

A severe administrative and financial problem is currently plaguing Dera Ismail Khan’s Gomal University.

Teachers and non-teaching staff, they claim, have not received their salaries for a number of months, which has led them to organize a vigorous protest against upper management.

They expressed their worries in greater detail and claimed that the problem was serious because hundreds of Gomal University employees, many of them women, were currently being denied pay.

Apart from this, pensioners are also denied payments for a lengthy period of time.

Consequently, the employees took out a protest rally from City Campus to Dera Press Club and demanded the government restore their salaries and pensions as soon as possible.