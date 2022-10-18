Official result of CSS MPT 2023 announced

The official result of CSS MPT 2023 has been announced on the official website of FPSC. The passing percentage of finally qualified candidates is 89.85% whereas the passing percentage of last year’s MPT exam was 99.50%.

In CSS MPT 2023, the number of registered candidates is 59,133 whereas the number of candidates who appeared in MPT Exams is 46,256.

The qualified candidates are 41,562 in number on the other hand non-qualifiers include 2,458 Candidates. whose result is withheld: 2,236 candidates.

The FPSC has shared the schedule of CSS 2023 which is given below

MPT 2023 was conducted on 2nd October and the result is to be announced on 17th October 2022.

Students can check the list of the candidates who qualified for CSS MPT 2023 from the official website which is http://www.fpsc.gov.pk

The Federal Public Service Commission is a federal government administrative organization tasked with holding recruitment drives to fill positions in federal ministries and departments. The tests taken by FPSC are known as the Central Superior Services, and the organization’s headquarters are in Islamabad (CSS).

According to a schedule, FPSC administers these CSS exams to candidates having bachelor’s degrees from all over Pakistan each year. As a result, we can claim that these CSS examinations are taken to choose the best candidates in the country.

Few candidates, out of the thousands who applied, are able to pass these CSS examinations, which are thought to be the toughest exams.