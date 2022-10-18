LHC moved against Nishtar Hospital scandal

A suit against the dead bodies discovered on the roof of Multan’s Nishtar Hospital was filed with the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petitioner asked the court to appoint a high-level investigation into the incident involving the finding of numerous putrefying bodies on the health facility’s rooftop.

The chief secretary of Punjab and the secretary of health were included as respondents in the petition.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi suspended three Nishtar Hospital physicians and two station house officers (SHOs) for what he claimed was incompetence in the case of dead corpses being dumped on the hospital’s rooftop.

An initial inquiry report was given to Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and he was informed on the subject during a meeting earlier in the day, according to a statement released by the Punjab CM office.

Moonis Elahi, a former federal minister, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Assistant Commissioner for Housing (ACS), and the Special Secretary for the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, among others, were present at the meeting.

The unclaimed bodies were left on the top of Multan’s Nishtar Hospital on October 13 and were discovered there by Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar, advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

Additionally, disturbing recordings showing the victims left on the roof of the Nishtar Hospital, a teaching facility for Nishtar Medical University, have come to light.

The horrifying scenes from Nishtar Hospital’s death house filled with decaying corpses were captured on film. Some remains were shown in the images and videos being flung to the ground and onto an old wooden cot.