Supreme Court of Pakistan dismisses Sophia Mirza’s petition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed actress and model Khushbakht Mirza’s petition for cancellation of bail of Ms. Sadaf Naz in connection with the case between Sophia Mirza and her former husband Umar Farooq Zahoor over the custody of their teenage twin daughters.

Sadaf Naz is one of the victims of Khushbakht Mirza and Shehzad Akbar who allegedly used the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for their personal gains while the PTI was in power and Shahzad Akbar had the full control of FIA. Khushbakht Mirza, in one of the FIRs registered against Liberia’s Ambassador at Large Mr. Umar Farooq Zahoor, had alleged Ms. Sadaf Naz assisted Mr. Zahoor in taking away her daughters to Dubai.

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested Ms. Sadaf Naz on her visit to Pakistan In the year 2021. However, the Lahore High Court in April 2021 released Ms Sadaf Naz on bail. Ms. Khushbakht Mirza in December 2021 filed a Petition before the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan for cancellation of her bail.

Khushbakht Mirza lingered on the matter for almost a dozen hearings. The Supreme Court, on the last date of hearing, warned Khushbakht Mirza that the Court would proceed to decide the matter even if Khushbakht Mirza does not plead her case on the next date of hearing.

During the last hearing, Khushbakht Mirza without stating any reason told the Court that she does not wish to press her petition. The Court dismissed Khushbakht Mirza’s Petition and further observed that Ms. Sadaf Naz is at liberty to approach the Court for return of her passport on conclusion of trial.

Sadaf Naz has stressed her innocence and has stated that she has been victimised and that she had no relation to any kidnapping.

The SCP dismissed Sophia Mirza’s application within a week of two big setbacks for the former model. Pakistani media reported earlier this week that the Interpol (International Police) has removed Umar Farooq Zahoor from the list of most wanted persons in the category of Red Corner Notice.

On Monday a Lahore High Court judge dismissed Sophia Mirza’s legal petition to ban her former husband Umar Farooq Zahoor from appearing on Pakistani media, warning the actress and her lawyer to follow the rules and stop abusing legal process in personal fights.

At the same hearing, the Assistant Attorney General of Pakistan informed the court that Sophia Mirza and her counsel were lying that Umar Farooq Zahoor, Sophia Mirza’s former husband, was a fugitive of the law and therefore should be banned from the media. The govt representative told the court that Umar Farooq Zahoor was a free citizen and not wanted by the government of Pakistan in any case.

The decision of the court came during the third and last hearing of Khushbakht Mirza’s petition before the LHC judge Justice, Shahid Jamil Khan. In the previous two hearings, the actress and her lawyer had sought after failing to satisfy the court on the grounds for the ban through the PEMRA, without justifying why Liberia’s Ambassador-at-Large should be banned from the media to present his views.