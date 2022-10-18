Daily Times

Tuesday, October 18, 2022


Bomb kills two peacekeepers in Mali, UN says

AFP

Two United Nations troops were killed and four were badly injured by a roadside bomb in northern Mali on Monday, the UN peacekeeping mission said. They had been taking part in a search for mines in the Kidal region, the mission wrote on Twitter. “Two MINUSMA #peacekeepers were killed today, 17 October, when their vehicle hit an Improvised Explosive Device during a #mine search and detection patrol in #Tessalit, Kidal region”, MINUSMA said. Four others were seriously injured, it said. “Improvised explosive devices are one of the most serious threats facing our colleagues”, MINUSMA head El-Ghassim Wane wrote on Twitter, praising the victims’ “courage and sense of duty”.

