PDWP approves seven development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 10,476.77 million. These schemes were approved in the 20th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation / Improvement of Road from Bhowana to Aminpur Road in District Chiniot Length = 24.5 KM at the cost of Rs. 1,224.970 million, Rehabilitation of Khushab Muzaffar Garh Road KM No.70.70 to 134.80 (District boundary Khushab to Daal Mor) District Jhang at the cost of Rs. 2,941.186 million, Rehabilitation of road from Jhang Shorkot Kabirwala Road Adda Doli Shaheed to Toba Tek Singh (Majhi Sultan Road), District Jhang at the cost of Rs. 1,869.889 million, Rehabilitation / Reconstruction of Lilla Kandwal Road length 15.50 KM (Section Lilla Darbar Sharif to Lilla Petorl Pump (City Portion) Length=1.62 KM Tehsil P D Khan District Jhelum at the cost of Rs 1,041.616 million, Rehabilitation / and Improvement of metalled Road Tateypur road from Adda Qadirpur Raan to Pull Chatha via Tateypur, Length = 20.00 KM District Multan (revised) at the cost of Rs. 416.322 million, Construction of Highways Residential Colony Multan at the cost of Rs. 1,263.168 million and construction of Mujahid Dam District Rawalpindi (revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,719.619 million.