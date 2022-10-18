Dar urges diaspora to take advantage of IT sector’s investment potential

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar apprised the Pakistani American IT/Tech entrepreneurs that government was according priority attention to IT/ Tech sector to tap its true potential.

In a virtual meeting the entrepreneurs along with Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq, he said that the country’s tech-savvy youth were an immense resource, which needed to be optimally tapped for IT sector’s growth.

State Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ms. Aisha Ghaus Pasha; Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmed and Ambassador Masood Khan along with other members of Pakistan delegation also participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by finance ministry here Monday. The minister appreciated the interest of Pakistani-American tech entrepreneurs in strengthening Pakistan’s IT sector. He emphasized that this sector had immense potential for growth and could play significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

Dar assured the participants of government’s complete support in their efforts to enable Pakistan achieve exponential growth in its IT exports in the coming years. He said, economy was government’s top priority and for this purpose, it had taken tough but essential decisions in the past few months to put it on recovery path.

The catastrophic floods, he said, had compounded the difficulty but the government was confident that through prudent policies would help overcome the challenges faced by economy. In their interventions, the Pakistani-American IT/Tech entrepreneurs appreciated the government’s focus on the IT/Tech sector and reaffirmed their interest in investing in Pakistan.

They also made a number of suggestions and proposals to further promote IT sector’s growth, especially exports from Pakistan. The minister assured them that their suggestions would be carefully examined for proper follow up and urged them to remain engaged with the government to ensure robust growth in Pakistan’s IT sector that is commensurate with our potential.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar met Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

He appreciated the support of ITFC to Pakistan and discussed ways and means to further strengthen cooperation with ITFC, tweeted finance ministry here Monday.