World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

DOHA: Qatari landlords eyeing profit from the looming World Cup have been kicking out a growing number of mostly foreign tenants, sometimes with just a few days’ notice. More than one million football fans are expected to descend on the capital Doha during the November-December tournament, putting a strain on the tiny Gulf nation. Landlords who have spotted an opening to increase rents “show no pity” and the market is dominated by “greed”, said a representative of a real estate company, speaking on condition of anonymity. Reem, a foreigner working for a major Qatari company, was told she had a week to leave her apartment. The woman, using a pseudonym to avoid blowback from her employer, told AFP the owner of the block wanted the dozens of apartments he has rented to her employers emptied so they could earn more during the World Cup. “We felt humiliated,” Reem said.

The company has moved Reem and other employees into a hotel, but they can only stay there until November 15, five days before the tournament kicks off. They were told they will then move into “temporary” apartments, she said. “Leaving home with all our belongings in bags and boxes to go into a hotel room was a disaster.” Other tenants in Doha said they were similarly forced to choose between paying more on rent or leaving.

Sky-high prices: Properties in the tower where Reem used to live are advertised on booking.com for $1,700 a night during the World Cup with a minimum stay of 14 nights. In the two years she had been in the apartment, Reem said rent was $2,500 a month. Most fans will be staying in hotels, apartments, cruise ships and desert camps booked through the official World Cup portal. Despite some concerns, organisers have insisted there will be enough accommodation for all fans in the emirate of just 2.8 million people. To ease the crunch, FIFA recently released thousands of hotel rooms it had reserved, which experts have said could push prices down in the coming weeks. Some World Cup visitors are turning to the open market for luxury apartments or better locations near specific stadiums, and the prices advertised for some Doha properties highlight owners’ sky-high hopes. On Airbnb, apartments for two people go for $2,500 a night. A villa for the full 29 days of the World Cup will cost fans booking through the online platform at least $13,000 — but prices can go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some Doha residents are putting their flats and houses up for rent and fleeing Qatar for the month. Rents have also risen sharply for tenants coming to the end of their leases in recent months. While Qatari law allows for an increase of up to 10 percent for a lease renewal, rents in some districts of Doha have risen by as much as 40 percent over the past year.