The Day After

The changing mood of the ruling PML(N)’s voters did not need bigger evidence than the record-breaking performance of former prime minister Imran Khan in by-poll elections held on Sunday; something clearly on the leading men’s radar. Between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claiming 10 months were long enough for them to stage a political comeback and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s sheepish comparisons with his own party’s performance in polls held during the reign of PTI, the government is showing all the signs of an increasingly desperate tiger. And in the light of such an extensive blow to its political capital on the heels of a similar disaster that ensued on July 17, why wouldn’t it? Strongholds like Lyallpur, Sheikhupura and Lahore are increasingly slipping away in a monumental development where a national player can be seen burning through its voter base as the general elections draw closer. If ascent to power was attributed to be too high of a price for the future share of the chessboard, what could help explain the PPP’s resilience in snatching back the two seats (NA-157 and NA-237) it had lost in 2018 polls?

While back-breaking inflation and the “rage against high utility bills” (to borrow words from Mr Sanaullah) was an undeniable disadvantage, the old hands’ hesitation in embracing the ways of the digital age has also hammered a few of the last proverbial nails. No party can even dare to come close to the PTI’s social media architecture.

Spot-on messaging, clear-cut line and a beyond-imagination outreach have, undoubtedly, helped spread Mr Khan’s message to each and every nook of the country. This is something PML(N) does not believe to be worth finetuning its strategies for in the eyes of the old-fashioned players, no social media presence or cultivation of the fifth-largest youth population can overcome on-ground linkages and familial priorities as the true game-breaker. However, the party may hold on to its decades-old blueprint but it would still have to show success in running the fragile economy to actually be considered a success story. A reined inflation, positive outlook and trickling of sweeteners to the ordinary man can very easily tilt the table in its favour but until the Dar-onomics manages to pull the rabbit out of the hat, the road ahead appears even more bumpy. *