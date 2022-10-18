Climate Resilience

The ongoing onslaught of an unprecedented climatic disaster has sent the message loud and clear to all quarters: Pakistan is one of the most flood-prone countries in the world. While the scope of the damage remains to be determined, it is evident that this most recent wave of floods has left millions vulnerable to a wide range of flood-related hazards. As of the 15th of this month, the OCHA (United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) reports that over “20.6 million people require humanitarian assistance,” while nearly 8.6 million have been displaced. The Revised Pakistan Floods Response Plan, issued on October 4, appeals for $816 million as emergency relief. The World Bank is to approve $850 million in aid to 34 flood-affected districts in the country. Locally, the federal government has increased the Flood Relief Assistance Package from Rs 28 billion to Rs.70 billion. This money is being distributed via the Benazir Income Support Program, which only recently extended its coverage to Gilgit-Baltistan. Floodwaters have largely receded in Punjab and as of last Friday, appear to be clearing up in Sindh too but only when water begins to lower down, bigger problems hiding underneath would rear their heads. With no clean water available, many people are now at an increased risk of contracting waterborne diseases whereas millions of others suffer from malnutrition.

At a time when post-flood rehabilitation efforts were supposed to be the most burning issue, measures remain far from adequate. Structural issues related to water drainage and poor infrastructure remain unresolved. Is investing in climate-proof infrastructure the answer? And if so, who must pay the cost? In its reconstruction efforts, the government must prioritise climate-resilient raw materials and institute adaptive measures that can reduce the intensity of climate-related disasters. But all this, as amply explained to the international community, is easier said than done Waiting for the donations to arrive, the state would do well to realise the error in its ways. In the past, irrigation infrastructure has interfered with natural drainage patterns in the Indus basin; increasing the risk of flooding. The issue isn’t simply a lack of infrastructure but short-sightedness when it comes to pre-empting climate-specific issues in affected areas. Any rehabilitation program will require money and technical expertise; both from financial institutions abroad and the powerful few who have the resources to provide help at home. The lack of green-financing schemes in Pakistan means that we are yet to develop a comprehensive flood-mitigating strategy. Disaster may very well strike again but as of now, the state does not have any resources or will to implement a climate-resilient rehabilitation program. *