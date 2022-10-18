Deepika only Indian among 10 most beautiful women in the world

A German scientist, who supposedly used the latest computerised mapping strategy to apply an ancient technique ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’ to decide the world’s most beautiful women, has placed Deepika Padukone on the ninth spot. Jodie Comer has been declared the most beautiful woman in the world, while Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian also made it to the top 10. Deepika is the only Indian on the list of the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

UK-based plastic surgeon, Dr Julian De Silva, recently named Comer the world’s most beautiful woman as her facial elements equaled the perfected ratio, as per a report. Other contenders, such as Hollywood actor Zendaya and model Bella Hadid, met the physical qualifications to be marked as the world’s most beautiful women, bagging the second and third spot, respectively.

“Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7%, which is only 1.3% away from being the perfect shape. Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes,” Dr Julian De Silva told Yahoo Life UK.

As per the report, the Golden Ratio of Beauty, also called Phi, is a mathematical method, in which there are formulas applied to determine physical perfection. According to the ancient Greeks, beauty can be measured by specific ratios on one’s face and body, and in the numerical form, the closer the ratios are to 1.618, which equals Phi, the more desirable a person is said to be, the report added.

Apart from Jodie, the Golden Ratio scores of other celebs on the list are Zendaya (94.37%), Bella Hadid (94.35%), Beyoncé (92.44%), Ariana Grande (91.81 percent), Taylor Swift (91.64%), Jourdan Dunn (91.39%), Kim Kardashian (91.28%) Deepika Padukone (91.22% and HoYeon Jung (89.63%).