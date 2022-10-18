Petition filed in SC against PTI resignations from NA

An application was filed in the Supreme Court against Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s resignations from the National Assembly. According to details, an application was filed under Article 184 (3) on behalf of Civil Engineer Qazi Saleem against PTI’s decision to resign from the assembly and directing the PTI to go back to the assembly. The petitioner prayed that the members of Tehreek-e-Insaf should be issued orders to go to the assembly. By not going to the assembly, the members were depriving their voters of the right of representation, he added. It was argued in the petition that resigning from the assembly as a result of the no-confidence motion was an undemocratic reaction, there was no constitutional way other than returning to the assemblies. There was no constitutional way except to return to the assemblies, it added. It further read that President Arif Alvi had also called the decision of resignations unwise.