Court summons ETPB over Lal Haveli eviction case

A district and sessions court here on Monday summoned the deputy administrator of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) over an eviction notice to Lal Haveli. According to details, Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid filed an appeal in the Court to momentarily abstain the department from dispossessing him of a property adjacent to his Lal Haveli residence.

Earlier, the ETPB had served a notice to Sheikh Rashid directing him to vacate the land and rooms adjacent to his Lal Haveli residence within seven days.

While hearing the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Khursheed Alam Bhatti asked the ETPB officials to appear before the court on October 18.

Meanwhile, Sh Rashid said that all the agencies could not find anything against him during the investigation of those ministries. “They have now targeted Lal Haveli,” he said, adding that “this is not Nine Zero” – a reference to MQM’s headquarters in Karachi which was raided by the Rangers in March 2015. The former interior minister said that the “incompetent” rulers are giving us recognition while dishonouring themselves. “Lal Haveli is a history that no one can remove,” he added.

A day earlier, Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique were served notices to vacate Lal Haveli. Deputy Administrator of the board Asif Khan had warned that the occupied property will be reclaimed with the help of police if not vacated within seven days. He also wrote a letter to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi for police assistance on October 19.