‘Development of agri sector must to control malnutrition’

Malnutrition is hitting a large population of Pakistan, especially women and children, and the situation demands development of the agriculture sector to control malnutrition by ensuring better food.

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad said this while he was addressing the symposium on nutritional biochemistry jointly organized by the Department of Biochemistry and the Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences of the UAF. He said the nutritional biochemistry is playing a pivotal role in controlling the malnutrition. Scientific-based progress is need of the hour to provide balanced and healthy foods to an ever increasing population, he added.

Dr Ahmed said development of the agriculture sector was essential to control malnutrition by providing better food to the growing population.

Executive Member of Pakistan Science Academy Islamabad Dr Anwar Ul Hassan said nutritional balance could be maintained not only through plants but also more ingredients in normal diet. He stressed the need for adopting healthy lifestyle and dietary habits. The use of nutritional biochemistry is essential, he added.

Former Vice Chancellor Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi Dr. Khalid Mehmood lauded the efforts and achievements of biochemistry globally terming it a best solution to bridle the malnutrition. He said millions of people across Pakistan are suffering from nutritional deficiency due to lack of availability of balanced food.

Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Asghar Bajwa said that in the modern era, health problems are worsening due to bad lifestyles. He said we have to eat food keeping nutrition in view for a healthy life.

Chairman Department of Biochemistry Dr. Amir Jamil said the event would help to formulate important recommendations to prevent increase in malnutrition. Dr. Kamran Sharif said that the Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences is paying full attention to making coordinated efforts with various departments to control malnutrition.