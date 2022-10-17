One double ton, four centuries, one five-fer and two four-fers recorded on day two

LAHORE: Tayyab Tahir stroked his third century of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23, Azhar Ali registered third double-century of the event, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi reached three figures for the first time in his career and, Asad Shafiq and Khurram Manzoor scored their first hundreds of the season on day two of the PCB’s premier competition at various grounds of the country on Sunday. While the batters had smiles all-round, the bowlers also had something to cheer about when Sameen Gul picked up his sixth career five-fer, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Umar picked up four wickets apiece, and Mehran Mumtaz, Nauman Ali and Mohammad Imran Randhawa claimed three wickets each.

At the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 291 for five against Sindh and were bowled out for 384 after adding 93 runs this morning. Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, playing his 14th match and starting the day at 79, was dismissed after scoring 148. His 201-ball innings included 20 fours and three sixes. Kamran Ghulam added four runs to his overnight score of 89 to miss his 11th first-class century by seven runs. His 93 came off 205 balls and included nine fours and two sixes.

Off Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s five wickets to fall on the second day, three were picked up by mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed who finished with figures of 39.2-9-130-4. The bespectacled spinner now has 15 wickets in three innings. Fast bowler Mohammad Umar picked up the remaining two wickets to finish with figures of 26-3-87-4. In reply, Khurram Manzoor led Sindh’s strong and positive response with a brisk 130-ball 116 – his 31st century in 191 matches – to take his side to 214 for two in 51 overs at close. Together with Saim Ayub (42), Khurram, who hit 16 fours, put on 84 runs for the first wicket, while he added 113 runs for the second wicket with Saud Shakeel. Saud (43) and Omair Bin Yousuf (5) will resume Sindh’s first innings on Monday.

At Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Central Punjab started the second day at 300 for three and declared their first innings at 509 for nine against Northern. Test batter Azhar Ali, who commenced his innings at 130, was dismissed after scoring 219, while Tayyab Tahir ended up with 114 after starting the day at 82. Azhar’s 323-ball innings was studded with 20 fours and six sixes, while 29-year-old Tayyab, who is the leading run-getter of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to date with 449 runs, struck six fours and six sixes in a 178-ball 114. The two batters added 224 runs for the fourth wicket. Wicketkeeper-batter Ali Shan, batting at No.8, scored a 99-ball 55 with three fours and a six.

For Northern, Mehran Mumtaz (three for 111), Nauman Ali (three for 173) and Mubasir Khan (two for 76) shared wickets. When play ended, Northern had reached 107 for one. Mohammad Huraira (53) and Umar Amin (35) who have added 86 runs for the unfinished second wicket, will resume Northern’s reply on Monday.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Test batter Asad Shafiq scored his first century of the season and 26th overall, to help Balochistan score 346 against ATF Southern Punjab. Balochistan had started the day at 225-4 with Asad Shafiq batting on 70. Asad struck 16 fours in a 183-ball innings. Other notable lower-order batters were Haseebullah (33) and Khurram Shahzad (26). For Southern Punjab, fast bowler Sameen Gul bowled impressively and finished with figures of 30-8-84-5. He was well supported by Mohammad Imran Randhawa, who added a wicket to his yesterday’s tally to finish with figures of three for 75. In reply, Southern Punjab had reached 109 for two in 32.4 overs when bad light forced an early closure, Sharoon Siraj (46) and Usman Salahuddin (32) will resume ATF Southern Punjab’s response on Monday.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy scores (fourth round, day two):

1: Central Punjab vs Northern at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Central Punjab (overnight 300-3) 509-9d, 140 overs (Azhar Ali 219, Tayyab Tahir 114, Ali Shan 55, Abdullah Shafique 32, Mohammad Saad 27; Mehran Mumtaz 3-111, Nauman Ali 3-173, Mubasir Khan 2-76) vs Northern 107-1, 34 overs (Mohammad Huraira 53 not out, Umar Amin 35 not out)

2: Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (overnight 291-5) 384, 115.2 overs (Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 148, Kamran Ghulam 93, Sahibzada Farhan 53, Rehan Afridi 47; Mohammad Umar 4-87, Abrar Ahmed 4-130, Mir Hamza 2-51) vs Sindh 214-2, 51 overs (Khurram Manzoor 116, Saud Shakeel 43 not out, Saim Ayub 42; Ihsanullah 2-54)

3: Southern Punjab vs Balochistan at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Balochistan (overnight 225-4) 346, 127 overs (Asad Shafiq 106, Ali Waqas 45, Haris Sohail 37, Haseebullah 33, Imran Butt 30, Khurram Shahzad 26 not out; Sameen Gul 5-84, Muhammad Imran Randhawa 3-75) vs Southern Punjab 109-2, 32.4 overs (Sharoon Siraj 46 not out, Usman Salahuddin 32 not out).