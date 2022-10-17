Peoples Bus Service fares increased by 100pc

The fares for Peoples Bus Service have been increased from Rs50 to 100 after an extension in route.

According to sources, the Sindh government has authorized the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), the federal agency that manages and maintains the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) in the province, to raise the fees on a city bus route.

The fares of the routes from R-1 to R-10 excluding R-9 have been not increased but the fare of R-9 has been jacked up from Rs50 to Rs100.

The sources said the maximum fare of the newly extended PBS route from Gulshan-i-Hadeed to Tower was increased to Rs100 from Rs50 as the distance was now 58km.

The route originates from Allah Wali Chowrangi in Gulshan-i-Hadeed and terminates at Tower via Steel Town, Port Qasim Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, Quaidabad, the neighbourhood of Malir, Malir Halt, Colony Gate, Natha Khan Bridge, Drigh Road Station, PAF Base Faisal, Lal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Metropole, Karachi Press Club, Arts Council Karachi, Pakistan, and I.I. Chundrigar Road and City Station.

Earlier, the Transport & Mass Transit Department Government of Sindh issued the notification for the nine routes of the Peoples Intra-District Bus Service.

According to the notification issued by the Transport Department, route 1 of the PBS would start from Khokhra Paar, and end at KPT Tower.

The second route would begin at North Nazimabad and end at Landhi via Nagin Chorangi and NIPA chorangi. The third route would begin at Nagin Chorangi and would cover North Nazimabad, Civic Center to end at Korangi, the notification read.