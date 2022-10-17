Daily Times

Today open market currency rates in Pakistan – 17 Oct 22

Web Desk

Currency exchange rates in PKR – Latest currency exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market according to the Forex Association on 17 October 2022 are given below.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
USD U.S. Dollar USD 222.5 224.5
EUR Euro EUR 219 221
GBP British Pound GBP 253.5 256
AED UAE Dirham AED 60.8 61.4
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 59.2 59.8
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 700.76 705.76
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 157.01 158.36
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 135.11 136.36
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 566.92 571.42
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.2
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.4 46.85
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 59.93 60.43
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 580.18 584.68
THB Thai Bhat THB 5.76 5.86
CNY Chinese Yuan CNY 30.4 30.65
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.79 28.14
DKK Danish Krone DKK 28.52 28.87
NZD New Zealand Dollar NZD 121.4 122.6
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 152.93 154.23
NOK Norwegians Krone NOK 20.53 20.83
SEK Swedish Krona SEK 19.29 19.59
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 216.87 218.62
INR Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73

