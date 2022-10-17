Currency exchange rates in PKR – Latest currency exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market according to the Forex Association on 17 October 2022 are given below. CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING U.S. Dollar USD 222.5 224.5 Euro EUR 219 221 British Pound GBP 253.5 256 UAE Dirham AED 60.8 61.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.2 59.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 700.76 705.76 Canadian Dollar CAD 157.01 158.36 Australian Dollar AUD 135.11 136.36 Omani Riyal OMR 566.92 571.42 Japanese Yen JPY 1.15 1.2 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.4 46.85 Qatari Riyal QAR 59.93 60.43 Bahrain Dinar BHD 580.18 584.68 Thai Bhat THB 5.76 5.86 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.4 30.65 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.79 28.14 Danish Krone DKK 28.52 28.87 New Zealand Dollar NZD 121.4 122.6 Singapore Dollar SGD 152.93 154.23 Norwegians Krone NOK 20.53 20.83 Swedish Krona SEK 19.29 19.59 Swiss Franc CHF 216.87 218.62 Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73