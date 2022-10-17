Kardar, Younis inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first Test captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar and country’s most successful Test batter and 2009 T20 World Cup-winning captain Younis Khan have been inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board’s PCB Hall of Fame.

The two icons of Pakistan cricket have joined the illustrious group comprising Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mah­mood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Mian­dad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas.

Kardar (posthumously) and Younis were inducted following a voting process featuring Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz (both former Pakistan women’s captains), Aaliya Rasheed, Dr Nauman Niaz, Rasheed Shakoor, Qamar Ahmed and Waheed Khan (all respected print and broadcast journalists).

Reacting to the news, Shahid Kardar, AH Kardar’s son, said: “This is a richly deserved tribute to a natural skipper whose inspirational leadership put Pakistan on the world cricket map.”

Younis said: “I feel honoured to have been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame.”

The 44-year-old said his only regret remains not being able to play in front of his home fans in the latter part of his career.

“The Kardar family is profoundly touched and gratified at the recognition of the contributions of their patriarch with his inclusion in the Hall of Fame by the Pakistan Cricket Board,” said Kardar.