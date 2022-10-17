PHA to plant 50,000 Marigold flowers in November

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have decided to plant 50,000 Marigold flowers at parks and green belts of the city in the first week of November under the beautification plan. Talking to APP here on Sunday, PHA spokesman Jalaluddin said that the PHA administration used to plant seasonal flowers in the city every three months by introducing different kinds of the flowers.

He said that the PHA has decided to plant 50,000 Marigold flowers in the city by the start of next month. He said that about 20,000 flower pots were being prepared at the PHA nurseries while the used pots would also be made part of the flower plantation drive.