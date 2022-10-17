ECP takes notice of irregularities in NA-237

The provincial election commissioner Sindh has taken notice of alleged rigging at NA-237 polling station 108. The incident came to light when a video, purportedly of Presiding Officer Mazhar Bhatti emerged where in he said that at around 2pm, some unidentified people barged into the polling station, snatched ballot papers and started stamping them.Subsequently, the provincial election commissioner summoned a report from NA-237 returning officer and district returning officer. He said that fake votes cast in the NA-237 by-poll would not be counted. PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman accused the PPP of being behind the alleged rigging. Earlier, the electoral body termed the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders as ‘baseless’. The ECP issued a statement in which it said, “The statements of Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib, Omar Ayub and other PTI leaders are baseless. ECP is committed to conducting transparent elections and has been successful in this regard so far.” “Those who try to influence the election results will be dealt with according to the constitution and law,” added the ECP. Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja had ordered the authorities to immediately arrest the individuals involved in rioting and interfering in the polling process.