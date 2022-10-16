Congratulations on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Prime Minister

I am confident that the Chinese leadership, with foresight and wisdom, would chart a new road-map for the progress and prosperity of the Chinese nation during the Congress.

As Iron Brother and All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner, the people of Pakistan deeply appreciate CPC’s people-centric governance model, its success for China’s socio-economic development and meaningful contribution to the evolution of world’s political and governance philosophy.

I am confident that the outcome of the 20th National Congress of the Party would further strengthen bilateral friendship between Pakistan and China and elevate it to a new pinnacle of trust and cooperation as envisaged by our peoples.

–Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister

Chairman Senate

The people’s Republic of China under the CPC has been on a consistent upward trajectory with its strong political, cultural, social, and economic progress.

Pakistan cherishes its brotherly ties with China, a bond that goes beyond politics. China and Pakistan continue to extend unconditional support to each other, a friendship that is deep-rooted down to a public sentiment of adoration between our peoples.

–Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate

Foreign Minister

This important event is taking place at a crucial juncture in China’s journey of national development and progress in a transforming international environment. I am confident that this momentous Congress would catalyze realization of China’s centenary goals.

I look forward to deepening linkages of Pakistan People’s Party with CPC and making my personal contribution to All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between our two countries for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and peace and stability of our region.

–Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister

Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz)

As its flagship project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a testament of the time-tested partnership between our two brotherly nations. I can proudly say that we were able to complete most of these projects, thus overcoming Pakistan’s acute energy crisis, meeting its critical infrastructure needs and generating employment opportunities for our youth.

–Ahsan Iqbal, Secretary General, Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz)

Pakistan Peoples Party

It is no hidden truth to the world that both Islamabad and Beijing have developed stronger brotherly ties over the decades.

–Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip Senate, Pakistan People’s Party

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan

Chinese leadership believes in multilateralism and coexistence. The CPC under the wise Leadership of President Xi Jinping continues to be a factor of global stability in the current phase of global turbulence and mistrust.

–Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Ameer Jamiat Ulama Islam Pakistan

The CPEC is a sustainable and determined version of our two countries to benefit our people in our generation.

–Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Secretary General, Jamiat Ulama Islam Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Today, China is an acknowledged and leading member of the global community, a development role model and a source of inspiration for the developing world.

I am confident that the decisions of the 20th Congress will inject new strength into CPC. The outcome of the 20th Congress will not only be the beginning of a new era in the history of the CPC; it will also be a message of a continuing journey for the attainment of peace, development and multi-dimensional progress towards establishing a community of common destiny.

–Imran Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Indeed, His Excellency President Xi Jinping remains a beacon of outstanding leadership building China’s global prowess through flagship initiatives including the BRI, Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, to name just some.

–Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan

Over the years, the dedicated leadership of CPC has unlocked China’s great economic potential and has worked with great zeal to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

–Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener, Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan

Balochistan Awami Party

I firmly believes that under the strong leadership of the CPC with Comrade Secretary General Xi Jinping at its core, the brotherly Chinese people will make new and greater achievements in the new journey toward China’s second centenary goal.

–Mir Jan Mohammed Khan Jamali, Chief organizer Balochistan Awami Party

The BRI and the vision of CPC leadership is something that is going to benefit the countries and people for as long as mankind will exist this initiative taken by China has benefited our country the most in terms of CPEC.

–Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar, Secretary General, Balochistan Awami Party

Balochistan National Party(Mengal)

We do hope that the 20th CPC National Congress will bring China another step closer to its vision of a modern socialist economy. A stable, prosperous, and successful China that is well-integrated into the international system benefits, not just China, but also the rest of Asia and the world.

–Sardar Mohammad Akhtar Mengal, President, Balochistan National Party(Mengal)

Jamhoori Wattan Party

Pakistan and China has always enjoyed a rich history of cooperation in diverse fields. Our cooperation is a sign of mutual trust between the two countries and of vital significance for the continued progress and prosperity of our peoples.

–Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Chairman, Jamhoori Wattan Party

Awami National Party

Under the current complicated international situation, holding the 20th CPC National Congress has historical significance because it will comprehensively plan China’s development strategy for the next five years and beyond.

–Aimal Wali Khan, President, Awami National Party

Senate Defence Committee

Wishing the CPC 20th National Congress a resounding success and look forward to strengthening closer relations between the CPC and other political parties and institutions, sharing a common vision for a better tomorrow with no overlords and no underdogs.

–Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Senate Defence Committee & Pakistan-China Institute

Board of Investment

The Belt and Road Initiative and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor are of high significance to Pakistan. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor, being the flag ship project of Belt and Road Initiative has provided Pakistan with the necessary infrastructure for Industrialization and attracting Industries from China for investing in Pakistan.

–Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Board of Investment

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan

The 20th CPC National Congress would be able to ponder over ongoing global scenario and chalk out crystal clear ways and means for peace, progress & prosperity of the People’s Republic of China and of the world as well.

–Siraj ul Haq, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan

Awami Muslim League (Pakistan)

The 20th CPC National Congress which will be a great impact on China as well as the region and the world.

–Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad, Chairman, Awami Muslim League (Pakistan)

National Democratic Movement (Pakistan)

We are confident that the 20th Congress of CPC will not only chart the course for taking your great country to new heights of development but it will also shape dynamic strategies for strengthening international peace and cooperation.

–Mohsin Dawar, Chairman, National Democratic Movement

National Party

We Sincerely wish the 20th National Congress can be held successfully. Let us join hands to welcome and strive for greater progress in our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

–Abdul Malik Baloch, President, National Party

The CPC is a source of inspiration for many political parties in the world which prompts political organizations to carry out meticulous planning not for years or decades but for generations.

–Jan Muhammad Buledi, Secretary General, National Party

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan

I believe that China’s rise as a world power – one that protects world peace, promotes international cooperation and peaceful coexistence, and encourages equal treatment among countries – would not have been possible without CPC.

–Raja Nasir Abbas Jafferi, Chairman, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan

Hazara Democratic Party

The leadership of the Communist Party of China have been building the livelihood of the people of China in a way which will benefit and build stronger China for the generations yet to come.

–Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Chairman, Hazara Democratic Party

Understanding China Forum

We feel proud of the fact that under the visionary and determined leadership of President Xi Jinping and under the banner of CPC, China has made tremendous achievements in all domains. China’s notion that no country will be left behind has earned China respect and trustworthiness.

–Zafaruddin Mahmood, President, Understanding China Forum

Friends of China Forum

I am sure and confident that China will continue to prosper more and more and not only will it be positively beneficial for the people of China but for the people across the globe which again practically defines CPC’s slogan “a community with a shired future for mankind”.

–Bayazeed Kasi, Chairman, Friends of China Forum

All Pakistan-China Friendship Association

It is our firm belief that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, with the Chinese people closely united around the CPC, the National Congress will chart the successful development path of the Party and the country.

–Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani, President, All Pakistan-China Friendship Association

long live China-Pakistan friendship