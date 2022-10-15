Farhan pens down a birthday wish for Zoya

Actor/director Farhan Akhtar writes a small, yet cute birthday wish for sister Zoya Akhtar as she celebrates her 50th birthday today. The actor posted a picture, where Zoya could be seen choking Farhan in a quirky way while Farhan struggles to smile and pose for the picture. He captioned the picture: “Yes! Yes I love you. Happy birthday @zoieakhtar. May life give you all you desire and cherry on top.” Shibani Dandekar, Farhan’s wife also commented on the picture, wrote: “Happy birthday Zo” followed by read heart emoticons. A few actresses from the film fraternity also wished the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Happy Birthday Zoya.” Whereas Amrita Rao commented: “Happy happy birthday darling Zo.” Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are children of famous screenwriter/lyricist Javed Akhtar. Zoya, by profession, is a screenwriter/director. Her few hit film are namely: Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. As an actor, she made a small appearance in the famous Netflix show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. On the work front, Zoya Akhtar is currently working on The Archies, reports NDTV.