Arooj Aftab hopes to repeat the Grammy milestone

Pakistan’s Grammy winner Arooj Aftab tries her chance to repeat the milestone moment again next year. After making headlines earlier this year with the Grammy feat for her rendition of ‘Muhabbat Karne Wale’, Aftab has now submitted another track of hers, ‘Udhero Na’ for consideration in next year’s ceremony. The song has been submitted to be considered in two categories, including ‘Best Global Music Performance’ and ‘Best Arrangement, Instrument and Vocal’.

“UDHERO NA FEAT. ANOUSHKA SHANKAR for your Grammy voting consideration in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Arrangement, Instrument and Vocal categories,” Aftab announced in her social media post. The track featuring British Indian musician Anoushka Shankar is from her latest album ‘Vulture Prince’.

The seven-time Grammy-nominated and first Indian musician to perform at the ceremony, Shankar was also the youngest and first woman to receive a British House of Commons Shield.

Announcing her collaboration with Shankar earlier, Aftab wrote, “I’ve been a crazy fan of Anoushka Shankar’s since I first saw her live in 2005.”

“She saw my fandom and offered me a beautiful friendship. This moment that she is playing on my song is insane. Thank you Anoushka for inspiring, steady guiding, soothing my heart with your music, and believing in me, always.” It is pertinent to mention here that Brooklyn-based Arooj Aftab became the first Pakistani singer to have ever picked a Grammy Award. The singer won the honour for her song ‘Muhabbat’ in the Best Global Performance category.

The multi-hyphenate Pakistani is a trained music producer, composer, and vocalist with three solo albums. She has gotten her training from the Berklee College of Music.