Biden statement major diplomatic failure: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Interior and Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that statement of the American President Joe Biden immediately after visits of top federal government officials to America is a major diplomatic failure on part of the federal government. He said that Imran Khan laid the foundation of an independent foreign policy by raising the slogan of ‘No More’ to the American slavery for the first time.

Why the claimants of rejecting America’s offer of five billion dollars and saying ‘absolutely not’ are sitting quietly today, Cheema said. He also said that genius Ishaq Dar, who claimed to have 26 years of experience in negotiating with the IMF, has already failed to negotiate with the IMF. Cheema further said that first the IMF refused to negotiate with the hodgepodge government, now the US has exposed the federal government further by raising questions on Pakistan’s security.

He said that the last part of the regime change conspiracy, paralyzing Pakistan economically and diplomatically, is in play while all the emphasis of PDM is on making fake cases against political opponents and filling their coffers instead of strengthening national defense and economy. Members of the PDM parties in the KPK Assembly have shown indifference by requesting not to deduct their salaries for the aid of flood victims, he maintained.