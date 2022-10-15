Ajoka performs ‘Bulha & Banda’ at Lahore Fort

Ajoka Theatre presented extracts from its iconic play “Bulha” in Lahore Fort for an event organised by the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN).

Performed at the recently restored picturesque Shahi Kitchen, the play received warm response for its profound message of peace.

Written by Ajoka’s executive director Shahid Nadeem the play extracts depicted the dramatic confrontation between Baba Bulleh Shah and Sikh Sardar Banda Singh Bahadur, who both responded to the tyranny of the Mughal rulers but their approach was conflicting. It was a strong indictment against intolerance and violence.

Actors Usman Raj and Usman Zia performed characters of Bulha and Banda Singh respectively, whereas Luka Kalvin, Suneel Inayat, Kashif Jan, Khalid, Rai Kamran Ali, Sohail Afgen, performed their roles efficiently in the play. Ali Moon group performed mystic Qawalis and Sufi numbers which mesmerized the audience.

The audience included Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Kamran Lashari, Nighat Chaudhry, Ustad Rafaqat Ali and the US Consular in Lahore.

Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan thanked PUAN for organising a meaningful event at such as exotic location and assured that Ajoka will continue its message of peace and enlightenment through theatre.