Queen hatched a plan for Prince Andrew before death: report

Queen Elizabeth made plans for the finances of Prince Andrew before her death that will prevent the royal family from kicking him out of Windsor Castle, according to a report. Daily Express reported that the Queen's favorite son Prince Andrew lives with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson in the Royal Lodge, a Grade II listed house in Windsor Great Park. Speaking on the Royal Beat podcast, the Mirror's Royal Editor, Russell Myers, said Andrew and Sarah "won't be getting kicked out" of Windsor. Myers claimed that the Queen will have "looked after" Andrew, as there has been "discussion" about his finances and lifestyle following the monarch's death. He added: "There's been a lot of discussion about where Andrew's money will come from, how he will finance his lifestyle, but the Queen will have looked after him." The podcast panel also included The Sunday Times' Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah and The Sun's Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards. King Charles Charles is concerned about the content of Prince Harry's upcoming book and royal author Katie Nicholl has claimed. She said the King will be "ruthless" if the Sussexes continue with "unfair attacks". Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. Buckingham Palace statement said "the Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry". Coincidentally, the ceremony falls on an already important royal date — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son's birthday.