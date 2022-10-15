Watch: Babar Azam celebrates his 28th birthday in Australia

Today is Babar Azam’s 28th birthday, marking a year’s worth of age. In November 2020, the Pakistani captain took over as the all-formats skipper and has led his squad to new heights. Babar was a natural-born leader who also served as his team’s captain during the 2012 U-19 World Cup.

He is sometimes compared to Virat Kohli because he is one of the modern era’s most complete batsmen. Babar is very reliable in all three forms, thus in the coming ten years, batting and captaincy will be his biggest challenges. On the occasion of Babar Azam’s birthday, here are three things you might not know about him:

After being named Pakistan’s captain, Babar has only gotten stronger because the added responsibility has fueled his performance.

Both on and off the field, the Pakistani star has shown his cool temperament. Babar has stated that he has good relationships with several Indian cricketers, particularly Virat Kohli, despite the fact that India and Pakistan are known for being bitter rivals who do not agree on much.

Babar Azam owns one of the rare records for making his Test match debut in a pink-ball Test match. The day-night Test matches are not regular fixtures and back in 2016, Babar joined a unique list when he made his debut in the opening Test match of the series against West Indies. He scored 69 in the first innings and 21 in the 2nd innings as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 56 runs.