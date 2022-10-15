Ahsan Khan records new Reel with sons

The latest Instagram reel of showbiz A-lister Ahsan Khan and his sons is going viral on social media sites. The ‘Fraud’ star took to his account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, and posted a new reel he recorded with his two sons. The video sees the celebrity and his kids perform a rap on the recent hit ‘Main Nahi Tu Kaun’ by Indian rapper Srushti Tawde.

“With the kiddos …..having some fun,” Ahsan Khan wrote in the caption of the viral Instagram post.

The rap video went viral on social media, with thousands of Instagram views. Additionally, numerous users of the social platform dropped hearts on the reel and showered their love for the trio in the comments.

Have a glimpse at the comments section of the post.

Cute love the swag

Hahaha cuttiesss?

Omggggg! I loveeeeeee itttttyy!!!! Cutiesssse

Cutest mashaAllah

Ooow my baby’s

On the work front, Khan is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Fraud’. He essays Shujaat alias Tabraiz, the conman and husband of Tooba in the show.

The story of deceit and dishonesty features an ensemble cast with Khan including Saba Qamar Zaman, Naeema Butt, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan and Nazli Nasr among others.

‘Fraud’ – written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Saqib Khan – airs prime time every Saturday on ARY Digital.