Three killed, several injured in blast in Mastung

At least people were killed and several others sustained injuries in an explosion in Balochistan’s Mastung area on Friday. As per the details garnered, the remote control bomb exploded in the Qabu area of the district targeting two vehicles in the attack. The explosion occurred when the tribal people were returning from a funeral prayer.

The blast targeted a vehicle, which was carrying a dead body of a man. Following the explosion, security forces and rescue teams reached the spot. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched probe. Rescue teams rushed the bodied and injured people to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.