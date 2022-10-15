PML-N demands action against man for ‘threatening’ Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N has demanded action against a man believed to be from Faisalabad’s NA-108 constituency who was recorded saying he would kill party vice president Maryam Nawaz if Imran Khan was illegally arrested. In a video, posted on Twitter by PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, the man can be seen alongside PTI leader Qasim Suri. “Trust me, I have told my family that if Imran Khan is arrested illegally, I will murder Maryam,” he says in the video. “[…] If they arrest a leader illegally,” the man can be heard saying, adding that he didn’t want any post in the party, but would not tolerate the PTI chief being illegally arrested. As the man passed these comments, Suri could be seen smiling, while other people – allegedly PTI supporters – hooted and clapped. Condemning the incident, Chaudhry said that the responsibility “for the threats” laid on Imran, who according to the PML-N leader, was a candidate from the constituency as well. “After seeing defeat, now threats are being issued.” Chaudhry demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan and police take immediate action against the man, vowing that he would go to “any extent” for the protection of the PML-N leadership.