Chinese experts to conduct survey of flood-hit areas

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian on Friday briefed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah about their rehabilitation activities after the recent floods in the province.

Li Bijan informed that a team of their experts is scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Sukkur division to survey the collapsed houses and then select the areas to reconstruct the houses, said a spokesperson of CM Sindh.

The Chinese consul general also presented a $ 100,000 cheque to the chief minister for Karachi and (Renminbi) RMB 500,000 for CM Fund for flood-affected people.

The CM Sindh thanked the consul general, the Chinese government and the people for helping the Sindh government in the rehabilitation of the affected people of Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the well-reputed people from the private sector have been inducted into the company constituted for the construction of the houses collapsed during heavy rains so that transparency could be ensured.

“The funds raised or taken as loans from the lending agencies for the construction of the houses of the flood-affected people would be utilized transparently and its audit would be conducted by a well-reputed firm,” the CM said.

Murad Ali Shah invited philanthropists, the international community, brothers, friendly countries, and multinational companies to come over and select a locality/Mohalla or a village for the construction of the collapsed houses and undertake the work from the contractors or construction company of their choice and the provincial government would extend them all kind of support.

He said heavy rains and floods damaged 3.8 million houses for which his government had negotiated a loan of $ 500 million to reconstruct the houses, but the number of houses was so huge that more help and assistance was needed to house all the displaced people.