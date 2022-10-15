Girl abducted from Faisalabad recovered

SSP Investigation Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal said that the police recovered a teenager girl within 10 hours after her abduction. Addressing a press conference at Police Lines Complex here on Friday, he said that one Liaquat Ali, a resident of Saeed Colony Madina Town, had filed a complaint with People’s Colony police that his daughter Manahil (17) was abducted when she went to her college on Oct 13 and the abductors had demanded Rs 200 million as ransom for her release. The police, after registering a case vide FIR No.1281/22, started investigation and traced whereabouts of the accused in Narang Mandi district Sheikhupura. A police team, under supervision of SP Madina Town Muhammad Nabeel, conducted a raid at a house in Narang Mandi and succeeded in recovering the abducted girl safely within 10 hours of her abduction.