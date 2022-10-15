Maryam flees to London to avoid defeat in by-elections: Cheema

Advisor to CM Punjab on Home and Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said in his statement that Pakistan Muslim League-N and People’s Party, public parties claiming adherence to democratic values, are afraid to face Imran Khan in the upcoming elections, and have contacted Election Commission for the third time to stop the municipal and by-elections, but to no avail. He said that Maryam Nawaz fled to London to avoid the disgraceful defeat in the by-elections.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the puzzle of the alleged conspiracy to change the government is being undone with the relief given to the PDM leadership in stages. People can see the performance of federal government, which came to power by making loud claims of ending inflation, in their consumer bills.