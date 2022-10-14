74th birth anniversary of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan observed

The 74th birth anniversary of the world renowned Pakistani musician and legendary “Qawaal” Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan was observed on Thursday.

He was popularly known as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwal”.

He was born in Faisalabad on 13th October 1948. He was a pioneer of fusion music in Pakistan.

Ustad Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan was the first musician to blend eastern and western musical styles together.

He introduced his Qawali traditions to international level.

His name is included in Guinness Book of World Record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali artist, a total 125 albums.

Dum mast Qalandar, Wohi khuda hai, Kasy da yar na bichry, tumhy dillagi bhooljani paryge, Jany kb hon gy km, Tera inam Pakistan are some of the maestro’s work of the King of Qawal.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance award by the Government of Pakistan for his contribution to the promotion of music.

Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan received the UNESCO Music Prize and Legends award at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2005. He died of lungs cancer in 1997.