Bomb threat On Moscow flight to Delhi with 400 on board, Airport on alert

On Thursday night, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) received a threatening email warning of a bomb in a flight leaving Moscow for Delhi, according to the officials.

Airport security was tightened as a result of the threat mail, which alerted security officials.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the flight is being examined.

The flight from Moscow arrived at the Delhi airport at 3:20 am, according to the police.

“The bomb threat for tonight’s flight from Moscow to Terminal 3 (T3) was reported at 11:15 p.m. Flight SU232 touched down on runway 29,” an official said.

16 crew members and 386 passengers in all deplaned from the aircraft.

The situation is being looked at.

This is not the first time that something similar has happened.

On September 10, the airport got a bomb threat call for an Air India flight with a destination of London, and security organizations were informed.

“A bomb threat was made against us regarding a trip to London. On the Ranhola police station’s landline in Outer Delhi, a call was received at 10.30 p.m. on Thursday. The caller said that an Air India flight to London will be bombed in a manner similar to the 9/11 attacks in the US “sources with the Delhi Police had said.