Protest or Harassment?

Political conversations reduced to scratching cats and biting dogs is a deplorable sight. However, there appears no end to this constantly in-vogue trend of name-calling, heckling, and threatening physical assault since ours is a society that refuses to learn from its mistakes. In what can only be termed as yet another instalment of toxic politics, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was welcomed with slogans of “chor, chor” at a bustling airport in the US. That the angry group did not realise the damages being unleashed on their country’s fragile reputation before tens of thousands at a crucial time when Mr Dar needed the support of Capitol Hill for a winning appeal before the lending institutions speaks volumes about their short-sightedness and an overall fixation with “my way or the highway” mantra. Elsewhere in London, PML(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son stormed the Twitter trends because of his “peaceful” handling of a fuming protestor. Targets, in both instances, appreciatingly keeping their calm but their yes-men’s brazen rush to be dragged down to engage in tit-for-tat exchanges also left a bad aftertaste. One may wonder whether the ruling party has had enough of turning the other cheek in face of unrelenting heckling on the streets. It was only a matter of weeks ago when Information Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb had rightfully earned the iron lady title over her composure against deplorable digs at everything from her political inclination all the way to her physical appearance. Earlier in Masjid-e-Nabwi, the entire official entourage was accosted as some sort of highly sought-after custom by a group of Pakistani pilgrims. Yet, the scathing differences between a cool-headed government delegation and those not batting eyelids before throwing false allegations and intemperate language in the mix were hard to gloss over. Because to every apologist of the uncivil conduct, a voice of reason also pointed to how these punches were never reciprocated. This is not to find fault with a loyal follower who could not stomach profanities or a bodyguard compelled to do whatsoever to defend the life and honour of his boss. But to the ruling party’s quite understandable frustration, two wrongs can never make a right.

As for the protestors smugly sneaking near public figures in foreign lands because they can easily do so when armed security is not around, they would do well to remember that harassment is a serious offence in the developed world. May it be the British Public Order Act 1986, sentences handed out for “disrespecting the sanctity of the Holy Mosque” by Madina Court or a straight-faced reminder about the illegality of demonstrations by the Pakistani embassy in the UAE, there is no shortage of regulations when it comes to questionable behaviour. Our ruling elite can be asked to put up a brave front for the sake of our image in the international community, but the policing institutions in those countries seldom pay regard to such appeals. *