Iran pardons, commutes sentences for nearly 1,900 convicts

Iran’s supreme leader has pardoned or commuted the sentences of almost 1,900 prisoners on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad and a key figure in Shiite Islam. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “granted pardons or commuted the sentences of 1,862 convicts” on the eve of Iran marking the birth anniversaries of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and Imam Sadeq, the sixth of the 12 revered imams in Shiite Islam, the leader’s website said. The Judiciary’s website, Mizan Online, said among those are 95 women and 123 security convicts. It added that 13 of the prisoners had been sentenced to death. The supreme leader routinely grants collective pardons on major religious occasions, at the suggestion of the head of the judiciary.