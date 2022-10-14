Imran Khan’s bail in judge case confirmed

An Islamabad district and sessions court confirmed on Thursday bail to PTI chairman Imran Khan in a case linked to his controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry at an August 20 public rally. The PTI chief was granted interim bail in the case last week against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 till Thursday. However, his lawyer, Babar Awan, submitted Rs5,000 for the bond but was informed that the amount was Rs50,000. Following this Khan arrived the court and submitted Rs50,000 for the bond. The former prime minister also appeared in sessions judge Kamran Basharat Mufti along with Awan. Prosecutor Wajid Munir was also present. During the hearing, Awan informed the court that his client has been named in two cases and asked the court to approve the bail. At this, the court asked prosecutor Munir to share his stance. Munir told the court that Kohsar Police Station has attached section 505 in the first information report (FIR) which is a non-bailable offence. “Imran Khan gave a provocative statement,” said the prosecutor.

But Awan told the court that a case was also registered at the Margalla Police Station, adding that ant-terrorism clauses were added in the FIR but it was removed on the orders of the high court. The judge then remarked that the public gathering was happening at the F-9 Park then how come section 144 applied to the case?

He also remarked that the FIR does not include section 506-2, adding that there are bailable provisions in the case. After this, the court approved the bail of the PTI chairman.