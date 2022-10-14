Workshop on medical image processing held at NUTECH

A workshop on Medical Image Processing and its application to early detection of infectious diseases such as breast cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) was organized on 12 Oct 2022 under the auspices of Computer Science department, National University of Technology. Dr Gloria Taliani Full Professor of Infectious Diseases, Sapienza University Rome graced the occasion and delivered a talk on detection of HCC. Dr Taliani is a distinguished expert in the field of infectious diseases with enormous research contribution to the field. Her main research interest include Epidemiology, Pathogenesis and Therapy of viral hepatitis, Pathogenesis and Therapy of bacterial infections.

During her visit, she held meetings with the senior management of NUTECH. Subjects of mutual cooperation such as joint research in the field of liver diseases and liver failure, biomedical signal processing for detection of cardiac diseases using machine learning/Al models, faculty and students exchange program between NUTECH and University of Rome were discussed. Dr Taliani also held discussion with the senior faculty members to identify areas of mutual collaboration, research and development and way forward for future collaboration was identified.