Punjab CM for achieving target fixed for increasing provincial resources

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday which was attended by Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, former federal minister Moonis Elahi, chief secretary, secretary finance, secretary P&D, secretary C&W and other officials. Progress on provincial ADP as well as financial matters were reviewed in detail.

The CM directed to achieve the target fixed for increasing provincial resources and added that solid steps should be taken in this regard so that people could be provided more and more facilities through revenue generation. The CM also demanded a comprehensive plan for reforms in Punjab pension fund and directed that best utilization of Punjab pension fund should be ensured for payment of pensions. The concerned officials should provide a comprehensive plan next week, he added and directed to review the issuance of Punjab bonds. A committee was constituted to formulate recommendations with regard to issuance of Punjab bonds and this committee would present it proposals for the same.

The CM directed that ADP funded projects should be completed in time as it would ensure correct utilization of resources while enabling the people to benefit from the development schemes. He further directed that public welfare projects should be completed without delay and the pace of work be accelerated on development and welfare oriented schemes. Similarly, he added that water supply schemes alongwith health and education projects should also be completed on a priority basis. The Punjab government believes in delivery and achievement of targets within timeline is the responsibility of concerned departments, he said. For this, timely utilization of development resources was essential, he added. The CM asked the departments to ensure timely and correct utilization of released funds. Along with it, increase in growth and investment should also be promoted through private sector. A target of balanced regional growth should be ensured through development strategy, he concluded. The CM was also briefed about financial matters and annual development programme.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to a fire in a passenger coach near Nooriabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. The CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and added that all the sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families.