Zaman’s arrest creates distress in business community: APTMA

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) expresses its shock and distress at the arrest of Mr. Hamid Zaman, Chairman of APTMA’s North Zone. Mr. Zaman is a distinguished and upright business leader of Pakistan. His arrest has caused great distress in the business community, which is getting negatively affected by the current political landscape, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

Mr. Zaman is a law abiding and honest citizen whose businesses are known for adhering to the best, international standards and practices. He operates one of the largest fashion retail networks of Pakistan and is also counted among the top 70 exporters of the country. But above all this, he has earned the trust and respect of the business community because of his incorruptibility, philanthropy and his work for the uplift of thousands of marginalized citizens of Pakistan.

APTMA protests the sudden arrest and detention of Mr. Hamid Zaman, who had been fully cooperating with the investigating officers from the Federal Investigation Agency. It was unnecessary to take such an honest and trustworthy individual into custody and this has caused a feeling of unease to spread in the business community

APTMA is against the arrest of law abiding and honest businessmen, with clean financial records, and calls for the cessation of aggressive intervention by state institutions, which erodes the trust and confidence of law abiding citizens engaged in trade and industry. Not only this, but these interventions cause Pakistan to be cast in a negative light internationally, as far as respecting and safeguarding human rights are concerned.

APTMA fully believes in the rule of law taking its due course, but feels that this matter could have been better handled.

APTMA calls for the immediate release of Mr. Hamid Zaman, in the larger interest of maintaining a positive business environment and to give a sense of protection and respect to the business community and citizens of Pakistan.