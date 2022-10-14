UN assures full cooperation to PRCS for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis and Head of United Nation Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Ruth Mukwana have lauded the humanitarian efforts of PRCS in the flood-affected areas of Pakistan and said that UN will fully cooperate with Red Crescent in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phases. This was stated during their meeting with Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari in the UN office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari said that PRCS is undertaking several interventions in the flood-affected areas for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected families. During the meeting, he highlighted some of the major health challenges of women, newborn babies and the outbreak of diseases in the flood hit areas of the country. Matters pertaining to provision of food, cash grant and supply of medicines to affected population were also discussed. He said PRCS has installed 8 water treatment plants in different districts of the country that are providing thousands of liters of safe and drinkable water to communities while more water treatment plants will be installed in other flood-hit areas in coming days. He said distribution of tents, essential items, food items, cooked food is continuing. PRCS ambulances, Mobile Health Units and Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) are providing medical assistance effectively in the flood affected areas.

Shahid Laghari said that Red Crescent reached even where access was impossible and millions of people are also benefiting from the relief operations of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Air Force alongside the government.

On this occasion, Julien Hernes said that Pakistan is going through a historic disaster, the economy as well as the infrastructure has also been irreparably damaged. On this occasion, Julien Harneis said that UN would fully cooperate with the Red Crescent in its humanitarian endeavors. “All aid organizations, especially UNFPA and WFP will take Red Crescent on board in coordination meetings of UN sub-sectors”, he added.