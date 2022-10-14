World Food Day to be observed today

Like in other parts of the glob, the World Food Day would also be observed in Pakistan with an aim to rejuvenating the government’s efforts for a sustainable agri-food system to provides sufficient, nutritious and safe foods at an affordable price to all, besides making efforts to end malnutrition and hunger from the country.

To commemorate the Day, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and other development partners, donor agencies would organize series of events to highlight the importance of the day.

PARC and FAO are jointly organizing an event on October 14 (Friday) at Pakistan National Council of Arts, which would be inaugurated by the Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema. The theme of this years’ World Food Day is “Leave No One Behind”. The event would also be attended by the representatives of national and international development partners, donors agencies, research scientists, where as progressive growers and heads of farmers associations would also participate the event.